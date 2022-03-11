YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Equinix by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Equinix by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 6,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total transaction of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,858 shares of company stock valued at $24,326,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $706.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $639.16 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $722.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $782.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.