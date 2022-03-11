YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 957 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 31.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $4,670,641 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.
A number of analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
