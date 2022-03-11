YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,020 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,275,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 944,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $20.47 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

