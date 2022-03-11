YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 357 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,607,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $146.94 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

