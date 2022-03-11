Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $4.07 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $555,792.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

