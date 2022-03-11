Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

YRD opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $185.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

