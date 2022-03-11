Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerSale will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AerSale.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AerSale during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AerSale by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AerSale by 192.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54. AerSale has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

