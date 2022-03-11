Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 117,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,919. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. Albany International has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.