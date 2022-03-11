Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.44). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.15) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 726,974 shares of company stock worth $15,709,597. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after buying an additional 2,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $53,745,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 138.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,983,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,482,000 after buying an additional 1,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

