Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect that Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of ARBK stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,194. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 39,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

