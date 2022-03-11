Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) will post $3.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the highest is $4.14 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $16.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS.

ABG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

ABG traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $187.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,625. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.81. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $146.43 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

