Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.43 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will post sales of $30.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.69 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $122.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.52 billion to $124.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $124.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $129.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comcast.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $569,179,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.69. The stock had a trading volume of 509,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,300,227. The company has a market capitalization of $207.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comcast (CMCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.