Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Radius Health posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

RDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 180,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $1,223,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 618,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,384,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Radius Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Radius Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 282,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Radius Health stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,045. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.93.

About Radius Health (Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.