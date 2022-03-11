Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.01. Roku reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

ROKU opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.03. Roku has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Roku by 28.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

