Zacks: Analysts Expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.99. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.87. The stock had a trading volume of 698,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,323. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $142.35 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

