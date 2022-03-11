Zacks: Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.75. 60,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $84.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $187,333,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 116,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

