Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LXFR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LXFR opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $527.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

