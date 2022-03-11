Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luxfer.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE LXFR opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $527.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.73%.
About Luxfer (Get Rating)
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
