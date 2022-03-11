Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $31.01. 1,554,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,803 shares of company stock worth $2,660,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,631 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

