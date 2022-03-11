Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.32 Million

Brokerages expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) to announce $26.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the highest is $27.84 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $32.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $104.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $104.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $121.20 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $122.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Vapotherm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vapotherm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Vapotherm by 92.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 130.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $359.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

