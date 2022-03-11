Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

NYSE CPT traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.17. 371,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,524. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $103.99 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average is $161.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $462,868.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,303 shares of company stock worth $30,193,113. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $409,197,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,700,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,400,000 after buying an additional 775,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

