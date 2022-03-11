Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $422.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $422.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.10 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $426.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, CL King raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 21,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

