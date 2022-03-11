Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdwallet will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nerdwallet.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Shares of NRDS opened at $11.04 on Friday. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 61,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $598,838.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

