Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Ross Stores reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 96,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

