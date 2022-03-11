Zacks: Brokerages Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $42.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,161.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $9.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of RCL traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,599. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter valued at $3,222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,509,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 186,750 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

