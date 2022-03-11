Zacks: Brokerages Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $54.03 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.81.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

