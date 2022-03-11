Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) to Sell

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASO. UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

