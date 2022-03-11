Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) to Sell

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KNTE. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $37.92.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $305,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

