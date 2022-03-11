Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Sell

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

LBRDK opened at $138.66 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $132.58 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth approximately $545,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.