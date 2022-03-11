Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Strong Sell

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Payoneer Inc. is a commerce technology company powering payments and growth for economy. Payoneer Inc., formerly known as FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.84. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Payoneer Global will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

