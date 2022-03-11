Zacks Investment Research Lowers Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) to Hold

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at $107,000.
Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
