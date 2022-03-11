Zacks Investment Research Lowers Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. Steel Dynamics will benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. However, its steel fabrication operations face challenges from higher input costs. Weak demand for steel in the energy space is also a concern. The steel industry is also reeling under sustained overcapacity.”

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $72.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,579,000 after buying an additional 310,252 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 325.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.