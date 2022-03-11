Zacks Investment Research Lowers VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Hold

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VEON. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VEON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

VEON stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

