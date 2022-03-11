Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) to Hold

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

