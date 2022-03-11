Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) to Hold

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “
Separately, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.
About Derwent London (Get Rating)
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

