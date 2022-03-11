Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.27 and last traded at $48.27. 618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 321,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.35.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $838,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 25,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

