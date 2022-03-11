Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives $15.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.69.
Several analysts have commented on ZVIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC during the third quarter valued at about $4,947,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $1,151,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zevia PBC (Get Rating)
Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.
