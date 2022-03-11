Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of ZIJMY opened at $30.13 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90.
Zijin Mining Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zijin Mining Group (ZIJMY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Zijin Mining Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zijin Mining Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.