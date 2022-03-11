Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of ZIJMY opened at $30.13 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

