ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $17.00 (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 17.00 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $68.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 88.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $77.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

