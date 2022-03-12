-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. Qualtrics International posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on XM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 123,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,287,065.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 620,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,472,127. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,130,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,541,000 after buying an additional 294,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at about $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

XM stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

