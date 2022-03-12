$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.05. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ RSVR traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 72,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

In related news, Director Ryan P. Taylor bought 132,735 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $954,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 41,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $271,636.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 491,197 shares of company stock worth $3,449,927.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Reservoir Media by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 849,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in Reservoir Media by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Holdings Inc

