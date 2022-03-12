-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TNXP remained flat at $$0.22 during midday trading on Friday. 16,496,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,213,543. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.