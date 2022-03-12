$0.07 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Information Services Group.

III has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 695,402 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 77,763 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 393,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $357.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

