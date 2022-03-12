$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.16. Livent reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Livent stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. Livent has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,143.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,506,000 after purchasing an additional 571,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

