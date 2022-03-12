-$0.19 EPS Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Real Good Food.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGF opened at $6.26 on Friday. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32.

Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

