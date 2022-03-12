-$0.19 EPS Expected for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Real Good Food’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Real Good Food will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Real Good Food.
Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ RGF opened at $6.26 on Friday. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32.
Real Good Food Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.
