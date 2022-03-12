-$0.24 EPS Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. ObsEva reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ObsEva.

Get ObsEva alerts:

OBSV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 335,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,200. The company has a market capitalization of $88.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ObsEva during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ObsEva by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the period. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.