-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). GDS reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GDS.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.
Shares of GDS stock traded down $7.07 on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,910,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,702. GDS has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.
GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GDS (GDS)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.