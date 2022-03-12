-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). GDS reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,044 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter worth $53,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $7.07 on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,910,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,702. GDS has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.33.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.