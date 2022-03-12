-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) to post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cue Biopharma.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after acquiring an additional 99,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 108,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

