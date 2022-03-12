-$0.34 EPS Expected for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portage Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Portage Biotech by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

About Portage Biotech (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portage Biotech (PRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.