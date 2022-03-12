-$0.34 EPS Expected for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portage Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $974,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Portage Biotech by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

