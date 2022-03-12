-$0.35 EPS Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.36). Blink Charging posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Blink Charging’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLNK. Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $978.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 3.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLNK. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Blink Charging by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 309,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Blink Charging by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blink Charging by 692.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 77,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Blink Charging by 495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 50,841 shares during the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

