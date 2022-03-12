$0.86 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.75. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,587,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,270 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $48.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

